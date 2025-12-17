Zamfara emerges best state in e-government  — NCCIDE

The National Council on Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (NCCIDE) has announced Zamfara state as the top performing in e-government in Nigeria’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

The state has also emerged as the first Runner-Up in ICT Human Capital Development at the 13th National Council on Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy in Jos, Plateau State.

Last year, Zamfara state was recognized as the Best State in Digital Infrastructure Development during the council’s conference in Benue state.

State officials said these milestones reflect the visionary leadership and unwavering commitment of Governor Dauda lawal in driving e-governance, digital skills development, and the overall digital economy in Zamfara State.

A two-day technical session led by Nadungu Gagare, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, reviewed key digital policies, with delegates from states, MDAs, NGOs, security agencies and academia participating.

The council considered 114 memoranda, approving 80, noting 11 and stepping down 23, after extensive deliberations on national digital development priorities.

A states’ innovation peer review session enabled states to showcase progress in digital transformation and share best practices to enhance nationwide ICT development.

The meeting focused on accelerating inclusive digital transformation and fostering sustainable national growth through innovation-driven policies.

Anambra won overall best state and best in human capital development, while Enugu emerged best in ICT infrastructure development.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by Deputy Governor Josephine Piyo, declared the meeting open, while Minister Bosun Tijani was represented by Dr Yusuf Kofarmata, Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Kano State.

The 5-day meeting, which started on the 8th of December and ended on the 12th, had participants from across the 36 states of the federation, including staff of the Federal Ministry of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy and security operatives.

The council appreciated Plateau hospitality and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s digital economy through collaboration, innovation and emerging technologies.

Adding that the meeting aimed to accelerate inclusive digital transformation by strengthening policies, expanding digital access, boosting skills development and fostering nationwide collaboration to bridge Nigeria’s widening digital gap.