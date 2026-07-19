Mary Habila: Kaduna Senator mourns, demands thorough probe, calls for calm

Habila

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sunday Marshall Katung, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Miss Mary Habila, describing the incident as a heartbreaking tragedy and calling for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a statement on Sunday, Katung said the tragic loss had plunged the family, friends and the entire Kaduna South community into mourning, while extending his condolences to her parents and loved ones.

“I received with profound shock and deep sadness the tragic news of the passing of Miss Mary Habila. This heartbreaking incident has left her family, friends and our entire community in mourning,” the senator said.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and asked God to grant her family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Katung stressed that the death of an innocent life should concern everyone, urging the relevant authorities to carry out a comprehensive, impartial and transparent investigation in line with the law.

According to him, establishing the truth is essential to ensuring justice, preserving the integrity of the process and providing the bereaved family with the closure they deserve while respecting their wishes.

The senator disclosed that he had remained in close contact with Miss Mary’s parents since learning of the incident, assuring them of his unwavering support and commitment to ensuring they receive fairness, dignity and every necessary assistance as the authorities carry out their responsibilities.

He pledged to continue monitoring the matter until a just and satisfactory resolution is achieved.

Katung also appealed to residents of Kaduna South and Nigerians at large to remain calm, avoid speculation and refrain from actions capable of inflaming tensions or undermining public peace.

While acknowledging the grief and emotions generated by the tragedy, he urged the public to allow the appropriate institutions to perform their duties without interference or undue pressure.

The lawmaker further appealed to the public, members of the National Assembly, the media, friends and well-wishers to respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn and prepare to lay their daughter to rest.

He noted that the bereaved family had expressed a desire to grieve in peace and should not be subjected to unnecessary intrusion, public recrimination or speculation.

Katung concluded by praying for the peaceful repose of Miss Mary Habila’s soul and for God to grant comfort, healing and strength to her family and all those affected by the tragic loss.