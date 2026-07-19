‘I tried doing better than her ex, but she went back to him’ — Tunmise on breakup with Ivana

TikTok influencer Tunmise has accused his former girlfriend, Ivana, of travelling to Calabar to reunite with her ex-boyfriend despite what he claimed were significant efforts and financial sacrifices to save their relationship.

Tunmise made the allegations in a video in which he gave his account of the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of their relationship.

The response comes after Ivana accused him of infidelity, verbal abuse and domestic violence. Tunmise denied the allegations, insisting that he did everything he could to make the relationship work.

“Ivana went to see her ex in Calabar, the same ex she painted the worst to me. I was trying to do better than her ex. Someone I was trying to do better than, that was the person you went back to,” he said.

According to Tunmise, although the couple frequently portrayed a happy relationship on social media, they were battling serious issues behind the scenes.

He alleged that throughout their relationship, he provided financial support not only for Ivana but also for several members of her family.

Tunmise further claimed that after they attempted to reconcile, Ivana proposed that they spend time together at a hotel to repair their relationship. He said he paid N150,000 per day for the hotel, where they stayed for about three weeks.

He also claimed he regularly took her shopping and covered other expenses because he wanted to make her happy.

Recounting what he described as the turning point, Tunmise alleged that Ivana later informed him she had been invited to an event in Calabar and that her flight had already been arranged.

He said he personally drove her to the airport before later discovering that she had allegedly travelled to see her former boyfriend.

According to him, he became aware of the alleged meeting after receiving messages, photographs and videos from a woman he identified as the current girlfriend of Ivana’s ex-boyfriend.

Despite the incident, Tunmise said he decided to move past it because Ivana’s birthday was only weeks away.

“I forgive Ivana and left the whole thing,” he added.

Responding to accusations that he verbally abused Ivana, Tunmise admitted calling her offensive names but claimed the remarks were made during repeated arguments over what he described as recurring infections they were both treating.

He alleged that the situation became emotionally draining and eventually led to heated exchanges between them.

“We treat infection, treat infection, infection no gree go,” he said.

Vanguard News