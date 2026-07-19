Charly Boy celebrates Peter Obi at 65

Maverick entertainer and activist Charles Oputa, aka CharlyBoy, has sent glowing congratulatory messages to the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Party(NDC),Peter Obi,as he marks his 65th birthday on Sunday.

In a series of posts on his X page(formerly Twitter),the ‘Areafad’ sent heartfelt prayers and best wishes to Obi.

The posts read: “As you add another year, may your strength increase.

“May your courage multiply.And may your love for this country survive all the attacks, insults, and distractions.For dey are simply scavengers.

“Nigeria still needs voices wey no dey fear to tell power the truth.

“Happy Birthday, my brother.”

CharlyBoy described the former Anambra State Governor as a beacon of hope to the younger generations that a better Nigeria was possible with sacrifices.

“In a country where many people don stop expecting anything from their leaders, you somehow make millions believe say better Nigeria is still possible.

“Well done.That no be small thing”.

CharlyBoy had in an earlier post announced to his teeming fans that he was set to release his memoir “999”, a tell-it-all story of his life’s journey so far.

He said the public presentation of the historicbook, featuring a foreword by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, would be held on July 31 in Lagos

As part of efforts to showcase the memoir on global stage, digital billboards at the iconic New York Times Square in the United States recently displayed it.