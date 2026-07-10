Road infrastructure remains one of the most important drivers of economic growth, trade and regional integration across African countries.

Countries with extensive road networks are better positioned to connect cities, ports, farms and industrial centres, making it easier to move people and goods.

While having a long road network does not necessarily mean the roads are of high quality, it reflects the scale of a country’s transport infrastructure and its efforts to improve connectivity.

Here are the 10 African countries with the longest road networks in 2026.

1. South Africa – 750,000 km

South Africa boasts the continent’s largest road network, stretching about 750,000 kilometres. Its extensive system of national highways, provincial roads and municipal routes connects major cities, industrial hubs, ports and neighbouring countries, supporting one of Africa’s most advanced transport sectors.

2. Nigeria – 195,000 km

Nigeria ranks second with an estimated 195,000 kilometres of roads. As Africa’s most populous country, it relies heavily on its road infrastructure to facilitate commerce, agriculture and passenger transport across its 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

3. Kenya – 161,452 km

Kenya has developed one of East Africa’s largest road networks, covering approximately 161,452 kilometres. Continuous investment in highways and rural roads has strengthened links between Nairobi, the Port of Mombasa and neighbouring countries.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo – 152,373 km

Despite its vast size and challenging terrain, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has an estimated road network of 152,373 kilometres. Expanding and rehabilitating these roads remains critical for improving access to remote regions and boosting economic activity.

5. Tanzania – 145,203 km

Tanzania’s road network spans about 145,203 kilometres, connecting key economic centres, tourist destinations and neighbouring landlocked countries. The country has continued investing in road construction to enhance regional trade.

6. Mali – 139,107 km

Mali has one of West Africa’s largest road systems, with approximately 139,107 kilometres of roads. The network plays an important role in linking agricultural areas with urban markets despite ongoing infrastructure challenges.

7. Ethiopia – 120,171 km

Ethiopia’s road network extends roughly 120,171 kilometres. Over the past two decades, the country has invested significantly in expanding highways and rural roads to improve connectivity and stimulate economic growth.

8. Algeria – 104,000 km

Algeria has an estimated 104,000 kilometres of roads, including one of Africa’s most extensive motorway systems. Its road infrastructure supports domestic transportation and trade across North Africa.

9. Zimbabwe – 97,267 km

Zimbabwe’s road network measures about 97,267 kilometres. The country’s highways connect major cities with neighbouring nations, making it an important transit corridor in Southern Africa.

10. South Sudan – 90,200 km

South Sudan completes the top 10 with an estimated 90,200 kilometres of roads. Although much of the network remains unpaved and requires significant upgrades, road expansion remains a priority for improving mobility and economic development.

Vanguard News