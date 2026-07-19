Oil Resumption: NSA’s dialogue initiative best opportunity for Ogoni, says MOSOP

Ribadu

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt — The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has urged Ogoni people to support the ongoing dialogue process coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), describing it as the best opportunity to achieve a lasting resolution to the long-standing Ogoni crisis.

Speaking in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people, on Saturday, MOSOP President, Fegalo Nsuke, said that after 33 years of resistance to oil exploration in Ogoniland, the Federal Government’s decision to engage the people through dialogue marked a significant departure from previous approaches, which he described as largely imposed.

He said MOSOP was committed to the dialogue because it offered a pathway to peace, development and economic progress for the Ogoni people.

According to Nsuke, some individuals were attempting to undermine the dialogue process because they benefited from the prolonged crisis.

“There is an attempt by people who do not have life outside MOSOP to scuttle the work of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee. We have been in this for 33 years, and the government has opened discussions with the Ogoni people through the committee. This is a fine opportunity to resolve this problem,” he said.

He added that MOSOP was cooperating fully with the process because it wanted an end to the crisis and a future of development and economic stability for Ogoniland.

“We want a solution. We want to see Ogoni move forward towards development, economic stability and growth,” he said, urging Ogoni people not to allow vested interests derail the process.

Nsuke maintained that the prolonged struggle should now give way to constructive engagement, calling on Ogoni people and other Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s peace initiative through the Office of the National Security Adviser.

On the reported leadership dispute within MOSOP, Nsuke dismissed claims of a crisis, saying the organisation’s leadership remained intact.

He said a court had nullified the election of a rival leadership and noted that the matter was currently before the Court of Appeal.

“I was properly elected at the MOSOP Secretariat on December 19, 2018, and I remain president of MOSOP. Until the court decides otherwise or a properly constituted Steering Committee conducts fresh elections, I remain the president,” he said.

He added that the MOSOP Steering Committee had resolved that the current executive would remain in office until all legal issues were concluded and fresh elections conducted.