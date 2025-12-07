Use money for Rolls-Royce to build industries instead’, Dangote tells luxury car owners

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Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has urged wealthy Nigerians to channel funds spent on luxury cars and private jets into establishing industries that can create jobs and drive sustainable economic growth.

In an interview clip circulating online, the Dangote Group chairman expressed concern over what he described as an expanding culture of lavish spending among the elite, warning that such priorities do little to address the country’s mounting developmental needs.

“If you have money to buy a Rolls-Royce, you should take that money and put up an industry in your locality or any part of the country where there is need,” Dangote said.

He added that he is often troubled by the number of private jets parked at local airports. “It pains me sometimes when I go to the local airport, whether here or in Lagos. You find a parking lot — everybody has a private jet. Those private jets should be in industries so we can create jobs,” he said.

Dangote noted that Nigeria’s population growth — with an estimated 7.8 million births recorded annually — makes it imperative for both government and the private sector to step up investments in power, infrastructure and productive ventures.

While acknowledging that taxes are heavy, Dangote maintained that businesses must still fulfil their obligations. “For a company like ours, the tax we pay is too much, but we don’t mind, because if you open a company in this country, the number one shareholder is government,” he said. “What we are asking for is an enabling environment, but we too must do our civic duties.”

He also cautioned against over-reliance on foreign capital, insisting that domestic investors remain the key to unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential. “We should stop calling for foreign investors because there’s no foreign investor anywhere. The invitation of foreign investor is domestic investor. What attracts investment is good policy and rule of law,” he said.