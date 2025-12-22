Two women arrested for attempt to smuggle illicit drugs into Kano prison

By Bashir Bello

Kano — Operatives of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano State Command, have arrested two women for allegedly attempting to smuggle illicit drugs into the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Goron Dutse, Kano State.

The suspects, identified as Maryam Ali, 19, and Hauwa Musa, 20, both residents of Kano State, were apprehended during routine security checks while trying to gain access to the custodial facility.

Confirming the incident, the Command’s spokesperson, Mr. Musbahu Lawan, said the women were found in possession of suspected illicit substances believed to have been intended for inmates serving various jail terms at the centre.

According to Lawan, the arrest occurred on December 21, 2025, as part of the command’s ongoing efforts to prevent the introduction of prohibited items into custodial facilities.

“The suspects were intercepted during routine security checks and found in possession of suspected illicit drugs, which preliminary investigations indicate were meant for supply to inmates within the facility,” he said.

He described the act as a serious violation of the Nigerian Correctional Service regulations and a criminal offence under the relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Lawan added that the suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and necessary legal action.

He reaffirmed the command’s zero-tolerance stance on all forms of illegal activities within and around correctional centres and urged members of the public to comply strictly with rules governing visits to custodial facilities.

“Any breach of these regulations will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.