Senate asks NSA, DSS to investigate rumours of Senate President’s alleged collapse

Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to urgently conduct a comprehensive investigation into widespread rumours circulating on social media alleging the collapse and, in some cases, the death of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The upper chamber also called on the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, to work in synergy with the NSA to investigate the matter.

The resolution followed a point of order raised under Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders (2023, as amended) by Senator Titus Zam (APC, Benue North-West), who expressed concern over the reports that had circulated over the past 48 hours.

Senator Zam described the rumours as alarming and unacceptable, stressing that the Senate President, as Nigeria’s number three citizen, should not be subjected to such misinformation. He condemned claims on some media platforms alleging that Senator Akpabio suffered a health emergency and was rushed to a hospital in London, describing the reports as fake, irresponsible and capable of misleading the public.

He urged security agencies to identify those behind the false claims and ensure they are prosecuted in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent.

“This is a very serious matter. Reports alleging that the Senate President is dead in a London hospital are unacceptable. Such misinformation about the leaders of this country must be investigated and those responsible punished,” Zam said.

He noted that similar false reports had recently surfaced about former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, underscoring the growing trend of misinformation targeting national leaders.

Responding, Senate President Godswill Akpabio acknowledged the difficulty of controlling narratives on social media, noting that individuals cannot be prevented from publishing what he described as “garbage in, garbage out.”

However, he asked the chamber whether it was the wish of the Senate for the matter to be referred to the NSA and the DSS for investigation.

“Is it the view of the Senate that this matter be referred to the National Security Adviser and the DSS to investigate?” Akpabio asked.

The proposal was subsequently put to a voice vote and unanimously adopted, mandating the NSA and DSS to investigate the source and intent of the rumours surrounding the alleged collapse of the Senate President.