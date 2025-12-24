Our development agenda extends beyond roads, housing – Fubara

…inaugurates long-abandoned Ahoada zonal hospital

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has stated that his administration is not just delivering road and housing projects, but also investing in health, education and human capital development.

This was as the governor expressed deep satisfaction and pride as he commissioned the Ahoada Zonal Hospital, a project he inherited at its formation stage from successive administrations.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Ahoada, Fubara described the moment as a culmination of years of dedication to improving healthcare across the state.

Fubara noted that the Ahoada Hospital is part of a wider plan to strengthen healthcare delivery across Rivers State, assuring that the facilities in Degema and Etche will be completed and commissioned before the end of March next year.

He stressed that his administration’s development agenda extends beyond roads and housing to include quality healthcare and education, describing his projects as key pillars of effective governance.

He assured residents that all ongoing projects in Ahoada would be completed, and new ones initiated based on the needs of the people.

However, the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, who recounted the administration’s remarkable achievements in primary healthcare, presented awards recognizing Rivers State’s consecutive three-year win as the best in primary healthcare in the South-South region, each carrying a prize of $500,000.

Oreh explained that the Ahoada Zonal Hospital, is a 105-bed secondary facility across four floors, with seperate blocks of staff quarters.