Qatar denies detaining downed Iranian pilots

Qatar categorically denied it was detaining any Iranian pilots on Saturday, after an Iranian general demanded that Doha release three aviators shot down early in the Middle East war.
“We categorically deny the claims circulating regarding the detention of Iranian pilots & are surprised by these misleading statements at this particular time, amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts & initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on X.
AFP
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