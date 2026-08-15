Gunmen invade ward 4 collation centre in Osogbo, disrupt exercise

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By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

As collation of results continues in the Osun State governorship election, hooded gunmen have invaded a collation centre in Osogbo local government, disrupting the exercise.

The collation centre in Ataoja D inside Union Baptist Primary School covers many polling units of Ward 4 in the state capital and was invaded around 9:45pm.

The gunmen were shooting sporadically into the air to scare officials away and possibly disrupt the exercise.

The shooting was intense for about five minutes before the situation was brought under control.

Details later…..