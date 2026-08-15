Adeleke camp raises alarm over alleged plan to declare Osun poll inconclusive

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

By Dayo Johnson, Osogbo

The Imole Campaign Council, ICC, has alleged there is a plot by lNEC to declare the Osun governorship election inconclusive.

ICC’s Chairman, Media & Publicity, Bamidele Salam, said the move was being pushed by APC governors and leaders to frustrate the “imminent victory” of Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party.

In a statement, Salam said:

“Our Party wishes to inform Nigerians of a sinister plan by INEC to declare the ongoing Governorship election inconclusive… to hijack our candidate’s victory and subvert the will of the gallant Osun electorate._”

He urged the lNEC Chairman to honour his pledge for a free, fair and credible poll, and reminded INEC, APC and security agencies of President Tinubu’s directive that the election should not be compromised.

Salam also called on the IGP, DSS DG, and NSCDC Commandant-General* to provide security at all collation centres to stop “hoodlums hired by the APC.”

He cited reports of ballot box snatching in some polling units and demanded arrests.

He further called on local and international observers* to speak out “on the side of the law and people of Osun State.”