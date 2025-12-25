Miyetti Allah salutes Ndigbo on Christmas

By Dennis Agbo

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has felicitated with the people of South East on the Christian joyous commemoration the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas.

In a felicitation message by the National Deputy Director General of MACBAN in the South East Zone, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, the cattle rearers expressed appreciation to the Almighty God for his protection and guidance throughout the year, 2025, and I prayed for greater peace, unity, and prosperity for the South East and Nigeria at large in 2026.

“I commend the Governors of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States for their commitment to national unity and inclusive governance, which has enabled Nigerians from all parts of the country to legitimately pursue their livelihoods across the region,” Siddiki said.

He also appreciated the south east governments’ responsiveness and engagement with stakeholders during difficult moments, which he noted, contributed to improved security and peaceful coexistence in the zone.

“We sincerely thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock and for appointing a capable and experienced minister, Hon. Idi Muktar Maiha, to lead this critical sector.

“This visionary step is already shaping reforms in the livestock industry and providing a structured path toward resolving long-standing farmer–herder challenges. We urge that similar livestock-focused initiatives be replicated across the 36 states of the federation,” Siddiki suggested.

MACBAN also commend the Government of Enugu State for its massive investment in the livestock sector, which he said stands as a model worthy of emulation by other states in the interest of economic growth, food security, and peaceful coexistence.

“Furthermore, I specially commend the National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma, for his purposeful leadership and unwavering commitment to reforms and peaceful coexistence across Nigeria.

“I equally acknowledge the fatherly guidance and moral leadership of the National Chairman, Board of Trustees of MACBAN, His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, whose consistent advocacy for peace, unity, and national cohesion continues to inspire us all.

“I express sympathy to families affected by criminal activities and reaffirm MACBAN’s firm position that criminal elements must be isolated and dealt with strictly according to the law, without profiling or stigmatizing innocent, law-abiding citizens.

“I also appreciate traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agencies, and community stakeholders across the South East for their continuous efforts in promoting peace, dialogue, and stability.

“MACBAN remains fully committed to strengthening harmony between herders and host communities and looks forward to deeper understanding and sustained peace across the South East.

“I wish the people of the South East a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.”