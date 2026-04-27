Modric suffers fractured cheekbone, to undergo surgery

Luka Modric fractured his cheekbone in a clash of heads during AC Milan’s goalless draw with Juventus and will undergo surgery, his Serie A club said on Monday.

Croatia captain Modric went down in a challenge with Juve midfielder Manuel Locatelli and subsequently left the field with an ice pack to his face.

“Tests performed today revealed a fracture of his left cheekbone that will require surgery, scheduled for a few hours’ time. Further details will be announced after the operation,” said Milan in a statement.

Milan did not say for how long Modric, who signed a one-year deal with the seven-time European champions last summer, would be out of action.

The 40-year-old is also set to play at the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, assuming he recovers in time.

Milan are on course to return to the Champions League with four matches remaining in their Serie A season.

Massimiliano Allegri’s team are third, six points ahead of fifth-placed Como, and face Sassuolo away this coming Sunday.

AFP