Israel defence minister says Hezbollah chief ‘playing with fire’ that will ‘burn Lebanon’

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with his host Hungary’s Foreign Minister at the Foreign Office in Budapest, Hungary, on June 17, 2024. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Monday that Hezbollah’s defiance would bring catastrophic consequences for Lebanon, after the militant group’s leader rejected proposed direct talks between Israel and Lebanon.

“Naim Qassem is playing with fire, and the fire will burn Hezbollah and all of Lebanon… If the Lebanese government continues to take cover under the wing of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation — fire will break out and engulf the cedars of Lebanon,” Katz told UN envoy to Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, according to a statement issued by his office.