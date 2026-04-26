Oyo rep vows to mobilise one million votes for Tinubu, declares senate bid

Rep. Remi Oseni (Ibarapa East/Ido -APC) has pledged to mobilise one million votes in Oyo State for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Oseni, who made the declaration on Saturday in Ibadan, also announced his intention to contest the Oyo South Senatorial seat, saying his senate bid would further strengthen the president’s support base in the state.

He said that his senate bid was anchored on consolidating grassroots support for the president’s re-election, adding that Oyo must play a decisive role in returning Tinubu to office.

According to Oseni, the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda was in line with the vision and aspirations of his group, “Remi Oseni Community of Friends” (ROKOF), a value-driven movement for grassroots transformation.

He said that ROKOF had penetrated all 33 local government areas in the state, making the target of delivering one million votes for the president more realistic.

“The mission of the ROKOF support group is quite simple: first, to rally support behind the re-election bid of the president in 2027. The second is to assist the APC in regaining power in the state in 2027.

“ROKOF seeks to provide a broader and equal political platform for our youth, women, and professional members in our community and to empower our members to win elective positions in 2027.

“My commitment and loyalty to Mr President and the Renewed Hope Agenda remain unwavering, non-negotiable, and sacrosanct.

“The re-election of the President remains my ultimate project ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Today, I state it clearly and unapologetically that the President is my ultimate political project. I am fully committed to mobilising all available structures and support across every segment of our society to ensure his re-election,” Oseni said.

He said that his membership of the House of Representatives has enabled him to serve as a bridge of hope beyond his federal constituency to the entire people of Oyo State, working regardless of religion, tribe, or status.

Oseni said that, as a member of the House of Representatives, he had advocated for several policies, raised several motions, facilitated federal projects for his constituency, and contributed to debates that serve the interests of the people.

“I have not been a silent advocate in the National Assembly. I have been actively involved, contributed relevant motions, and championed progressive ideas.

“I want to win next year’s 2027 Oyo South Senatorial election for justice, better schools, quality education, scholarships, better jobs, healthcare for all, and to create opportunities for youths and women through empowerment and entrepreneurial development.

“For me, politics has never been about personal growth. It has always been about service, sacrifice, and creating a better society for everyone.

“Since the beginning of my political journey in 2018, I have remained steadfast in my conviction that politics is a calling for service and not self-enrichment.

“My mission in life has always been very clear, that is, to utilise my God-given resources, talents, and opportunities to make life more meaningful and more enjoyable for ordinary citizens.

“I have served well, and I am prepared to serve more,” he said.

The senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli, described Oseni as the best candidate to represent Oyo South Senatorial District in 2027.

He said this was due to his brilliant performance as a representative of Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency.

Alli, an APC governorship aspirant in Oyo State for the 2027 election, called for massive votes for President Bola Tinubu.

He said that APC members in the state must work hard in unity of purpose so as to reclaim government for the party in Oyo State.