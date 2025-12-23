Gov Diri signs N1.01trn 2026 budget, six other bills into law

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has signed into law the state’s 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1.016 trillion, alongside six other legislations.

The other laws include the Rural Access Funds Law 2025, Rural Access Road Authority Law 2025, Water Sector Law 2025, Statistics Law 2025, Harmonised Taxes and Levies Approved List for Collection Law 2025, and the Bayelsa Medical University Amendment Law 2025.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the initial budget presented to the House of Assembly on November 13 was N998.371 billion. After consultation with ministries, departments, and agencies, the assembly approved an increase of N17.7 billion, representing a 1.77 per cent adjustment.

Governor Diri assured that the government would ensure full implementation of the 2026 budget, noting that the administration successfully maintained a January-to-December budget cycle in the outgoing year.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of the state assembly for the timely passage of the bills and emphasized that cooperation among the three arms of government would enable continued progress in addressing the developmental challenges of Bayelsa State.

“Let us continue to maintain this mutual understanding and relationship to foster sustainable growth and development of our state. Of course, there must be checks and balances. If there is any implementation that is not going on well, exercise your powers to ensure that this law is adhered to. On our part, we will do our best to ensure full implementation of the Appropriation Law 2026,” the Governor stated.

Presenting the bills, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, described the “Budget of ASSURED Prosperity II” as more than legislation, calling it a symbol of appreciation for progress made in infrastructure, healthcare, public utilities, education, agriculture, and other sectors.

Ingobere added that the budget was slightly adjusted upward to reflect current economic realities and to demonstrate the legislature’s responsiveness to the aspirations of Bayelsans.