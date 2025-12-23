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December 23, 2025

Gov Diri signs N1.01trn 2026 budget, six other bills into law

UNILAG to honour Gov Diri with Professorial Chair, book launch for exemplary leadership By Prisca Sam-Duru In a major announcement recognizing outstanding public service, the University of Lagos Consultancy Services (UNILAG Consult) has revealed plans to honour Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri. The honour is in recognition of his transparent, inclusive, and visionary leadership style. The triple-event tribute is slated for November 5, 2025, at the University of Lagos Main Auditorium. The ceremony will feature the public presentation of a new book titled: “Leadership Chronicles of Governor Douye Diri,” an International Public Lecture, and the formal launch of a Professorial Chair on Good Governance. The Managing Director and CEO of UNILAG Consult Limited, Professor John Oyefara, who confirmed the initiative on Wednesday during a press briefing, emphasized Governor Diri’s commitment to inclusive governance and the strategic use of technology to advance the health and education sectors. According to Prof Oyefara, the Professorial Chair is designed as an enduring academic legacy dedicated to research, teaching, and policy dialogue that champions the principles of good governance and leadership excellence across Nigeria and Africa. The initiative, he stated further, aims to document and preserve the crucial lessons of transformational leadership for future generations, stressing that integrity, inclusiveness, and accountability form the bedrock of national progress. The forthcoming book he said, will delve into the governor’s political journey, philosophy, and societal impact stressing that, “This Chair will serve as a living academic legacy, dedicated to promoting research, teaching, and policy dialogue on ethics in leadership, transparency, innovation, and people-centred governance.” He added, “The triple event is designed to celebrate and institutionalise the leadership ethos and accomplishments of governor Diri, a man whose governance style exemplifies vision, inclusiveness, and integrity. His commitment to technology-driven governance, democratic values, and national unity stands as a model for both current and aspiring leaders.” Distinguished Professor of English at UNILAG and the book’s General Editor, Professor Hope Eghagha, also highlighted that the event speaks eloquently of the University’s mission to bridge the gap between academia, policy, and practical leadership so as to strengthen democratic governance in the continent. Prof Eghagha commended governor Diri’s focus on driving quality healthcare in the state with technology, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and education, which he maintained has positioned Bayelsa State as a model of inclusive governance in the Niger Delta. Project consultant Sola Ojewusi further highlighted the Governor’s significant achievements, particularly in healthcare. Ojewusi cited the innovative use of drones for drug delivery to remote parts of Bayelsa, a strategy that has reportedly saved lives and ensured rapid medical access for the citizenry in critical situations. The event is set to host several national and international dignitaries, members of the academia, policymakers, and the diplomatic community to discuss the future landscape of governance in Africa.

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has signed into law the state’s 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1.016 trillion, alongside six other legislations.

The other laws include the Rural Access Funds Law 2025, Rural Access Road Authority Law 2025, Water Sector Law 2025, Statistics Law 2025, Harmonised Taxes and Levies Approved List for Collection Law 2025, and the Bayelsa Medical University Amendment Law 2025.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the initial budget presented to the House of Assembly on November 13 was N998.371 billion. After consultation with ministries, departments, and agencies, the assembly approved an increase of N17.7 billion, representing a 1.77 per cent adjustment.

Governor Diri assured that the government would ensure full implementation of the 2026 budget, noting that the administration successfully maintained a January-to-December budget cycle in the outgoing year.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of the state assembly for the timely passage of the bills and emphasized that cooperation among the three arms of government would enable continued progress in addressing the developmental challenges of Bayelsa State.

“Let us continue to maintain this mutual understanding and relationship to foster sustainable growth and development of our state. Of course, there must be checks and balances. If there is any implementation that is not going on well, exercise your powers to ensure that this law is adhered to. On our part, we will do our best to ensure full implementation of the Appropriation Law 2026,” the Governor stated.

Presenting the bills, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, described the “Budget of ASSURED Prosperity II” as more than legislation, calling it a symbol of appreciation for progress made in infrastructure, healthcare, public utilities, education, agriculture, and other sectors.

Ingobere added that the budget was slightly adjusted upward to reflect current economic realities and to demonstrate the legislature’s responsiveness to the aspirations of Bayelsans.

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