Court summons police officers over alleged contempt of court in sand mining dispute

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

The Delta State High Court No. 2, sitting in Asaba and presided over by Justice G.B. Briki-Okolosi, has summoned the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi; the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Adegoke Alani; and 10 other officers to appear on Thursday, January 29, 2026. The officers are to respond to allegations of contempt of court.

Other officers listed in the committal proceedings include CSP Gladys Ekpakuemu Imegu, O/C Legal, state CID, Asaba; ASP Denis Otunyo; Godwin Uangbaoje; ASP Akinyemi Apu; CSP Muhammad Balarabe Ibrahim; ASP Moses Davis; Insp. Chiefu Eboagwu; Insp. Monday Imala; Monday Adebamen (DCO ‘C’ Division); and Alex Udenze, Area Commander, Asaba.

The summons followed petitions filed by sand miners under the Sand Dealers Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited, based at Zion Land, Ogbeofu Beach, Cable Point, Asaba. The cooperative, led by David Opene (aka Jah Dave), Kutty Esumai, and Raymond Efe Adams, alleged that the officers failed to deploy a mobile police team to protect them from an invasion of their sand mining beaches, as previously ordered by the court.

The cooperative claims that officials of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, aided by some police officers, invaded their beaches, killed four members, arrested others, and disrupted their operations, despite favorable court rulings and operational licenses granted by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

The group further alleged that directives from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to re-arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the attacks had not been implemented, leaving the cooperative vulnerable to repeated violations. They cited multiple court cases, including Suit Nos. FHC/B/CS/157/2000, FHC/B/CS/287/2003, and the pending FHC/ASB/CS/156/2025, in support of their claims.

According to Mbadiwe Ossai, president of the cooperative, the Delta State Police have continuously obstructed their business despite court rulings and Supreme Court judgments reaffirming the cooperative’s authority over the riverfront beaches. He urged the Attorney-General of the Federation, the IGP, and other relevant authorities to enforce the judgments to prevent further lawlessness.

When contacted, Delta State Police spokesperson SP Bright Edafe denied the allegations, stating that the command had not received any court summons or directives requiring the CP or other officers to provide security for the cooperative’s operations. He also denied collusion with the ministry or disobedience of court orders.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between government agencies, law enforcement, and private operators over control of sand mining activities along the River Niger in Delta State.