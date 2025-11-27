Tinubu, Mutfwang, Barau, others mourn Sheikh Bauchi

Dahiru

President Bola Tinubu, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume and the APC Northwest Zone yesterday mourned the death of eminent Islamic scholar and global Tijjaniyya spiritual leader, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who died at 98 after a brief illness.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said he received the news “with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss,” describing the late Sheikh as a revered spiritual guide whose teachings shaped millions across generations.

He said Sheikh Bauchi was a symbol of moderation, peace and piety, noting that his moral support during the 2023 elections reflected his role as a “moral compass” for society.

Tinubu urged the Muslim community to honour the scholar’s memory by embracing his values of peaceful coexistence, devotion and compassion. Governor Mutfwang, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, said the cleric’s death was a major loss to Nigeria and the global Muslim community.

He described the late scholar as one of Africa’s foremost Darika leaders whose early Qur’anic grounding under his father laid the foundation for a lifetime of discipline, spiritual depth and impactful scholarship.

Senator Ndume (Borno South), in a condolence message released by his Senior Legislative Aide, Junaid Maiva, said the late cleric lived a life defined by piety, knowledge, mentorship and unwavering service to humanity.

Describing him as “a fountain of wisdom and a beacon of moral clarity,” Ndume expressed sympathy to the family, students and followers of the scholar and prayed for Allah’s mercy upon his soul.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, in a statement by his spokesman, Ismail Mudashir, said Sheikh Bauchi’s passing had created “a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill.”

He hailed the cleric’s decades of preaching, Qur’anic scholarship, humanitarian outreach and spiritual leadership of the Tijjaniyya movement, noting that his work strengthened Islamic education and moral values across borders.

He prayed for Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and comfort his family and followers.

The APC Northwest Zone, in a statement signed by its Zonal Publicity Secretary, Musa Mailafiya Mada, also expressed grief. Zonal Vice Chairman, Garba Mohammed Datti, described the Sheikh’s death as “a great loss to the Islamic world,” noting that he devoted over six decades to teaching Islamic jurisprudence and Qur’anic knowledge. He said the scholar’s influence would continue to resonate among millions of followers for generations.