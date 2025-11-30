Shirley Igwe reacts as AGN lifts suspension, pledges professionalism

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Shirley Igwe has expressed relief and gratitude following the decision of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to lift the suspension earlier placed on her after a July 19 incident on a Lagos movie set.

In an interview with Potpourri reflecting on the development, Igwe said receiving official confirmation of her reinstatement felt like “a heavy weight lifted,” adding that the decision by the National Executive Council (NEC) validated the truth she had maintained throughout the disciplinary process. She thanked supporters who stood by her during what she described as a challenging period.

Igwe also revisited the July 19 confrontation that led to the suspension, noting that while she felt compelled to defend herself during the incident, the entire experience taught her the importance of maintaining calm and composure in tense situations. According to her, the disciplinary review opened her eyes to how quickly misunderstandings can escalate within the industry.

With the NEC emphasizing improved emotional composure and professionalism going forward, Igwe said she plans to strengthen communication and structure on set. She noted that her manager will play a more active role in maintaining boundaries and ensuring a balanced work environment as she resumes production activities.

Reflecting on the weeks spent away from set, the actress described the period as both “reflective” and “refining.” She said the break offered her an opportunity to rest, reset, and reconnect with her passion for acting. Professionally, it pushed her to reassess the kinds of projects she takes on. Igwe disclosed she will now be more selective, prioritizing organized, respectful, and safe productions while embracing stories that align with her values.

Looking ahead, Igwe said she hopes to turn her experience into positive contributions within the Guild and Nollywood at large. Her plans include advocating for better working conditions, improved communication structures, and stronger actor–crew relations. She also intends to support initiatives promoting professionalism — including wider use of actor managers — and to mentor younger performers where possible.

Igwe described her reinstatement as a fresh beginning and expressed optimism that even the difficult aspects of her journey would inspire “growth, unity, and positive change” within the industry.

The interview with Potpourri in full:

How did you feel when you were officially informed that the Actors Guild of Nigeria had lifted your suspension?

When I received the official communication that the suspension had been lifted, I felt a deep sense of relief and gratitude. It was as though a heavy weight had finally been taken off my shoulders. I have always held the Guild in high regard, so knowing that the NEC thoroughly reviewed the matter and chose to reinstate me felt like a validation of the truth I have consistently stood on. I was thankful — not just for myself, but for everyone who supported and believed in me throughout the process.

Looking back at the July 19 incident on the Lagos movie set, what would you say you’ve learned from the experience and the disciplinary process that followed?

I defended myself that day because the situation escalated beyond what I could reasonably ignore, but this journey has taught me the importance of staying centered even when things around me feel unfair or chaotic.

The entire process made me more aware of how quickly misunderstandings and wrong narratives can spread and spiral. It has strengthened my resolve to maintain calmness, clarity, and composure no matter the pressures of the environment.

The AGN NEC emphasized emotional composure and professional conduct going forward — how do you plan to embody these expectations in your work and interactions on set?

I intend to approach every set with calmness, clarity, and intentional communication, as I have always done. Additionally, I will be involving my manager more actively to help set and maintain respectful boundaries. This structure ensures that I remain focused, grounded, and fully aligned with my standards.

How has the period of suspension affected you personally and professionally, and what adjustments are you making as you return to filming and guild activities?

Personally, it was a very reflective period. It gave me the chance to take a long-awaited vacation, unwind, and reset. That break brought a lot of peace to my soul.

Professionally, the pause reminded me just how much I truly love what I do. It allowed me to plan, grow, and think deeply about the kind of impact I want to make in Nollywood.

As I return, I’m making serious adjustments: I’m becoming even more selective about the productions I accept, prioritizing sets that are organized, respectful, and safe. I’m also focusing on more intentional storytelling and projects that align with my values.

Honestly, the break refined me. I didn’t even realize how much I needed it until I had it.

What positive contributions or initiatives are you hoping to bring to the Actors Guild and the Nollywood community now that you’ve been reinstated?

I want to channel this entire experience into something productive. My focus now is advocating for better working conditions on set — especially regarding safety, timing, and proper communication — because these are essentials every actor deserves.

I also hope to contribute by:

• Supporting initiatives that promote professionalism, including encouraging the use of actor managers.

• Participating in conversations that strengthen actor–crew relationships.

• Mentoring younger actors where possible.

• Championing a culture of mutual respect across all production spaces.

Ultimately, I want my journey — even the challenging parts — to inspire growth, unity, and positive change within our industry.