Ikpeazu’s ambassadorial appointment well deserved — Ex–Deputy Chief of Staff

Ikpeazu

By Steve Oko

A former Deputy Chief of Staff to the Abia State Governor, Chief Olugu K. Ugba, popularly known as Isibumba, has described the ambassadorial appointment of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as “well deserved.”

Speaking with Vanguard in Umuahia, Chief Ugba said Ikpeazu had distinguished himself in every public office he previously occupied and expressed confidence that he would excel in his new diplomatic role.

“He has handled, with distinction, every assignment that has been given to him since he was born — right from when he was a lecturer to when he served in different government positions in other states, culminating in his tenure as Governor of Abia State,” Ugba said.

He added that Ikpeazu would “showcase Nigeria anywhere he is posted,” expressing pride in the appointment.

Chief Ugba also thanked President Ahmed Tinubu for selecting the former governor for the diplomatic position.