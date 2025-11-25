Food prices rise in September 2025 – NBS

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The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says prices of beans, garri, maize, tomatoes, beef, rice, and other food items witnessed a slight decrease in price in September 2025.

The NBS said this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for September 2025, released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report said that the average price of 1 kg of brown beans decreased by 33.70 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N2,738.59 recorded in September 2024 to N1,815.76 in September 2025.

“On a month-on-month basis, beans also decreased by 1.74 per cent from the N1,847.82 recorded in August 2025.”

Similarly, the report said that the average price of 1 kg of white garri decreased by 25.51 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N1,170.25 in September 2024 to N871.78 in September 2025.

“On a month-on-month basis, the price also fell by 6.52 per cent from the N932.53 recorded in August 2025.”

In addition, the average price of 1 kg of white grain maize (sold loose) fell by 16.57 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N1,065.14 recorded in September 2024 to N888.68 in September 2025.

“On a month-on-month basis, it decreased by 6.56 per cent from N951.04 recorded in August 2025.”

It also showed the average price of 1 kg of tomatoes decreased by 10.56 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N1,430.87 in September 2024 to N1,279.84 in September 2025.

“Also, on a month-on-month basis, the price decreased by 0.45 per cent from the N1,285.61 recorded in August 2025.”

The report said that the average price of 1 kg of local rice increased by 1.99 per cent from N1,914.77 recorded in September 2024 to N1,952.94 in September 2025.

“However, on a month-on-month basis, 1 kg of local rice decreased by 0.56 per cent in September from the N1,963.87 recorded in August 2025.”

Also, the average price of 1 kg of boneless beef increased by 21.79 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N5,633.60 in September 2024 to N6,861.25 in September 2025.

“However, on a month-on-month basis, the price decreased by 0.02 per cent from the N6,860.07 recorded in August 2025.”

In the state profile analysis, the report showed that in September 2025, the highest average price of 1 kg of brown beans was recorded in Enugu at N2,337.58, while the lowest was recorded in Yobe at N1,223.42.

It said that Ebonyi recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of white garri at N1,297.22, while the lowest was in Taraba at N450.

The NBS said that the highest average price of 1 kg of white maize was recorded in Imo at N1,488.5, while the lowest price was recorded in Yobe at N547.84.

According to the report, Ebonyi recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of tomatoes at N2,301.38, while the lowest was reported in Plateau at N697.69.

The report said the highest price for 1 kg of local rice was recorded in Enugu at N2,385.73, while Lagos recorded the lowest price at N1,963.87.

It said Imo recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of boneless beef at N9,070.39, while Benue recorded the lowest at N6,860.07.

Analysis by zone showed that the average price of 1 kg of brown beans was highest in the South-East and South-West at N2,241.48 and N2,082.52, respectively.

“The lowest price was recorded in the Northwest at N1,397.97.”

The South-East and South-South recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of white garri at N1,223.77 and N977.56, respectively, while the lowest price was in the North-Central at N640.68.

The report said that the South-East recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of white maize at N1,247.60, followed by the South-South at N1,113.41, while the North-East recorded the lowest price at N607.93.

The NBS also said that the North-Central and the South-East recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of local rice at N2,031.33 and N2,029.48, respectively.

“The South-South recorded the lowest price of 1 kg of local rice at N2,029.48.”

It said the South-East recorded the highest average price of 1 kg of tomatoes at N2,004.88, followed by the South-South at N1,593.09, while the North-West recorded the lowest at N870.78.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in September, President Bola Tinubu ordered a Federal Executive Council (FEC) Committee to further crash prices of food items by ensuring the safe passage of products through various routes across the country. (NAN)