Alleged Genocide: ‘Assist Nigeria with Technology, not threats’, Kwankwaso tells Trump

Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to support Nigeria with advanced technology to combat insecurity rather than issue threats of military action.

Kwankwaso made the call in a statement on Sunday while reacting to Trump’s recent comments accusing the Nigerian government of ignoring attacks on Christians and threatening to launch military operations against terrorist groups in the country.

Trump’s warning came after Nigeria’s public endorsement of a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict and its condemnation of killings in Gaza — a stance that has reportedly fueled fresh allegations of “Christian genocide” against the country.

In his statement, Kwankwaso stressed that Nigeria is a sovereign nation battling multiple security challenges that cut across all religions and ethnic groups.

“It is important to emphasise that our country is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country. The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs,” he said.

The former defence minister advised the U.S. government to channel its influence and resources toward helping Nigeria address insecurity, rather than making inflammatory remarks that could deepen divisions.

“The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country,” Kwankwaso added.

He also called on the Nigerian government to adopt a more proactive diplomatic approach in dealing with Washington, including the appointment of envoys and ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests globally.

“The Nigerian government should consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government. Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage,” he advised.

Kwankwaso appealed to Nigerians to remain united despite growing international tensions, saying this was a moment to “emphasise unity of belonging over division.”

“God bless Nigeria,” he concluded.

Vanguard News