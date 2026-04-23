Iran war: Tinubu assures UAE, other Gulf states of Nigeria’s solidarity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries that came under attack in the heat of the US/Israel war with Iran.

Commending the countries for their resilience and restraint, the President noted that Nigeria will always stand for peace and stability.

President Tinubu spoke at the State House in Abuja when he received Letters of Credence from seven ambassadors and two high commissioners, including those of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

“Let me first of all congratulate all of you and use this opportunity to say that the Federal Republic of Nigeria expresses its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in the face of the recent attacks and say that we will always strive for peace and stability across the world.

“The world needs tranquillity, peace and love. We share that solidarity with all of you in that region,’’ he said.

The President received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Yousef Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Al-Hail; Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yousef Bin Mohammed Albalawi; Ambassador of the Lebanese Republic, Wissam Kalakeche; Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan, Mohammed Abdelaal Haroun and High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, Walda Natangwe Ndevashiya.

Other envoys who presented their Letters of Credence were: High Commissioner of Rwanda, Moses Rugema; Ambassador of the Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Osman Mohamed; Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, Nicolas Perazzo Naon; and Ambassador of the Republic of Congo, Moyongo Dieudonne.

President Tinubu told the envoys that Nigeria will continue to work together with international partners to pursue peace within the African sub-region and the globe.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between Nigeria and your various countries, as I receive your Letters of Credence and the Letters of Recall of your predecessors.

“I am confident that your appointment as Principal Envoys of your respective countries in Nigeria is a testament to your years of service to your country and the strength of your character. I therefore request that you convey my warmest fraternal greetings and best wishes to your respective Heads of State and Government.

“Nigeria values the bonds of friendship we share. We remain fully committed to deepening these ties, for the mutual prosperity and progress of our peoples,’’ he added.

He noted that Nigeria’s foreign policy will guide its active engagements with the global community for mutual benefits.

“Your Excellencies, you are arriving in Nigeria at a pivotal period in our national trajectory. My administration is undertaking bold and necessary economic reforms designed to reposition Nigeria as a globally competitive hub for investment, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

“As you commence your tour of duty, I invite you to see Nigeria not just as Africa’s most populous nation, but as a dynamic partner open for strategic and mutually beneficial business collaboration.

“As you engage with our government and our people, you will observe that our strategic foreign policy actively guides our interactions on the global stage.

“Nigeria seeks to collaborate with your nations to harness the boundless energy of our youthful demography, drive infrastructural and economic development, maximise the mutual potential of our diaspora populations and champion democratic governance.

“Furthermore, Nigeria remains acutely aware of its responsibilities within our immediate neighbourhood and the broader African continent. We are resolute in our commitment to the principles and protocols of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“The defence of constitutional order, the pursuit of regional economic integration, and the stabilisation of the Sahel region are priorities that we cannot achieve in isolation.

We look forward to robust partnership and cooperation with your respective countries in addressing these transnational security and development challenges,’’ the President stated.

According to him, global challenges can be tackled with the collective will and cooperation of nations and international institutions.

“The global community today faces a complex web of overlapping crises—from the changing international order, climate change and energy transitions to counter-terrorism and the need for a more equitable global financial architecture.

“Nigeria stands ready to work with your governments bilaterally and in multilateral forums to advocate for a fairer, more secure world order.

“To achieve these shared objectives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all relevant agencies of the Federal Government have been directed to extend to you their full cooperation.

“Your Excellencies, as you embark on your diplomatic missions in Nigeria, you have my personal assurance and the full cooperation of my administration. Our institutions are ready to work with you to ensure the resounding success of your tenure,’’ the President assured the envoys.

President Tinubu told the ambassadors to travel and explore the country beyond Abuja, and experience the rich cultural diversity, entrepreneurial spirit, and unparalleled warmth and friendship of Nigerians.

On behalf of the envoys, the Ambassador of Qatar thanked the President for taking the time to receive them at the Presidential Villa.

He assured the President of excellent relations with Qatar and pledged that all the envoys would do their best to improve relations with Nigeria after their tour.