Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Amupitan as new INEC Chairman

Amupitan

*Omidiran as FCC Chairman, 28 others as Federal Commissioners

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN) as new National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for confirmation.

The President, in a letter read on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is seeking expeditious consideration and approval by the Senate.

Senator Akpabio accordingly forwarded the request to the committee of the whole for legislative action as soon as practicable.

President Tinubu, in another request through a different letter, sought confirmation of the Senate for the appointments of Mrs Ayo Omidiran as new Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and 28 others as Federal Commissioners, one of whom is Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi from Kwara State.

Details later…