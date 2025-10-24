Tinubu unveils FUTA Teaching Hospital in Ondo, vows healthcare transformation

—- lts a transformative beginning for healthcare in Ondo– Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson Akure

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration is determined to transform the nations health sector to an enviable standard.

Tinubu said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, during the official transfer of the Akure complex of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) to the Federal University of Technology Akure Teaching Hospital (FUTATH).

Speaking through the coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the President, has therefore pleaded with Nigerians give support to his administrations efforts towards providing a desirable healthcare system in the country.

Pate noted that “to achieve the feat, his administration is expanding the footprints of the Nigerian health sector in collaboration with state governments.

According to him, the new federal government-owned teaching hospital will transform the health landscape of Ondo State and Nigeria in terms of training, research and services.

He said, “I want to thank the governor and his team for the amazing collaboration and facilitation to get us to the point we are today.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed, is committed to changing the health and social landscape of this country and is doing that with a focus, with boldness, and with determination.

“To the health workers that are going to be working now, transiting to the federal government, I also assure you that we will cherish you, we’ll build you, and you will commit yourselves to the service of our people and the service of humanity.”

Pate lauded the national leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, among many others, for their role in the actualisation of the dream.

He assured health workers of government’s full support during the transition process, saying the new federal status of the hospital would bring better welfare, training, and career growth.

According to him “To all the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and trainees — you will be cherished, you will be built, and you will serve humanity with pride. This facility will train the next generation of health specialists who will serve across Nigeria and Africa.

The state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who spoke through his deputy, Olamide Adelami, described the handover as “a transformative beginning for healthcare in the state.”

Aiyedatiwa said that “By handing over this asset to the Federal Government, we are unlocking a stream of superior funding, advanced equipment, and robust inclusion in national and international research networks.

“This partnership marks an advancement through cooperative federalism — where both state and federal governments work together to deliver life-changing services to the people.

He assured staff of the hospital of a smooth and fair transition into federal service, adding that their rights and welfare would be protected.

The Chief Medical Director CMD, of FUTATH, Prof. Olusegun Ojo, said that the new facility “will focus on advanced diagnostics and sub-specialist care, and this will reduce the burden of travel and related expenses on patients and their families.

Prof Ojo added that ” It will also reduce morbidity and mortality associated with delayed access to specialist healthcare that medical tourism entails.”

“We are not merely building a hospital; we are shaping a legacy. Our vision is to make FUTA Teaching Hospital a hub of advanced medical care, research, and training.”

He promised massive infrastructural upgrades, modern diagnostic equipment, and the introduction of residency and fellowship programs to produce world-class specialists.

“Our motto, Excellence with Compassionate Care, puts patients at the heart of everything we do,” he stressed. “We will ensure that everyone feels respected, heard, and safe within our walls.”

The paramount traditional ruler of Akureland, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, lauded President Tinubu and the governor for what he described as “a gift of hope and healing to the people of Akure.”

Oba Aladelusi said “We are grateful to the President for this gesture and to our Governor for making it happen,” the monarch said.

He said that “This hospital will save countless lives and bring medical excellence closer to our people.”