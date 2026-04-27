NNPP fixes May 26 for primaries for all elective positions

New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, has fixed May 26 for its primaries for all elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the elective positions include House of Assembly, governorship, National Assembly and presidency.

The NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that the party would adopt the consensus mode of election in all wards across the country.

Johnson said that the date had already being communicated to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also disclosed that INEC had, on April 23, concluded a successful verification exercise of the party’s administrative and operational structures at its national secretariat in Abuja.

“The seamless execution of this exercise serves as a definitive official validation of the Hon. Bala Mohammad-led National Working Committee (NWC).

“It effectively silences the delusions of grandeur harboured by expelled members and reaffirms our standing as the only recognised leadership of the NNPP,” he stated.

Johnson also dismissed claims by expelled members of the party challenging the NWC’s authority, describing their reliance on various court orders, as ‘shadow-boxing’.

“There is a subsisting judgment from the Federal High Court, Abuja, which clearly affirmed that these individuals are no longer members of the NNPP.

“By failing to bring this judgment to the attention of subsequent courts, they have deliberately withheld material facts to mislead the judiciary,” he said.

Accusing those he called detractors of using deceptive tactics to sustain a failed political project, Johnson expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would ultimately resolve the leadership tussle in favour of the current NWC.

He urged Nigerians, particularly the youth and professionals, to participate in the ongoing party’s membership registration across the 8,809 wards and 774 local government areas in the country.

Vanguard News