Tinubu to Seyi at 40: You’ve turned challenges to opportunity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has eulogized his son, Seyi as he turned 40 years, saying that he (Seyi) has turned challenges into opportunity.

The President said his son has right from early age, shown determination and a desire to create and lead.

President Tinubu in his felicitation, said: “My Dear Son, today, as you turn forty, I thank Almighty God for your life and the man you have become. You have walked your path with focus, courage, and humility, and you have done so with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others.

“From an early age, you have shown determination and a desire to create and lead. I have watched you turn ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities. In business and in service, you have shown that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact we make and the lives we touch.

“Forty is a special age. It bridges youthful drive and the more profound wisdom that life brings. You have carried your name with honour and have remained faithful to the values of discipline, integrity, and hard work.”

President Tinubu said his entire family is proud of Seyi, adding, “We are proud of the family you are building with Layal, your devotion as a husband and father, and your commitment to making a difference in your generation.

“As you celebrate this milestone, remember that your strength lies in what you achieve and how you inspire others to believe in themselves. May God bless you with wisdom, good health, and peace.

“Happy 40th Birthday, my son. You have made us proud, and I know you will continue to make Nigeria proud.”