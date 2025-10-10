Tinubu pardons Ogoni 9, Herbert Macaulay, Vatsa, Lawan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted a posthumous pardon to several historic and contemporary figures, including Nigerian nationalist Herbert Macaulay, Major-General Mamman Vatsa, and the Ogoni Nine, who were executed in 1995 under the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

The President also extended clemency to 82 inmates across the country and approved national honours for 959 Nigerians and foreigners in recognition of their contributions to national development.

Herbert Macaulay, co-founder of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons, NCNC, alongside Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, was unjustly convicted by British colonial authorities in 1913 and banned from public service. Although he died in 1946, his conviction remained on record until now.

Similarly, Major-General Vatsa, a poet and military officer executed in 1986 over an alleged coup plot, was among 17 individuals granted presidential pardons following the endorsement of the National Council of State, which met in Abuja on Thursday.

Others pardoned include Farouk Lawan, a former member of the House of Representatives; Mrs. Anastasia Daniel Nwaobia; Hussaini Umar; and Ayinla Saadu Alanamu.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued late Thursday, said the gesture was based on recommendations from the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, PACPM, chaired by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The statement explained that the clemency was granted “to enable the beneficiaries reintegrate into society, having demonstrated sufficient remorse.” Among those pardoned were Nweke Francis Chibueze, serving a life sentence for drug trafficking, and Dr. Nwogu Peters, who had served 12 of a 17-year term for fraud.

The Ogoni Nine — Ken Saro-Wiwa, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine — were formally pardoned, while the Ogoni Four — Chief Albert Badey, Chief Edward Kobani, Chief Samuel Orage, and Theophilus Orage — received posthumous national honours.

According to the statement: “In exercising his constitutional power of mercy, President Tinubu granted clemency to 82 inmates and reduced the prison terms of 65 others. He commuted the death sentences of seven inmates to life imprisonment.”

The PACPM, inaugurated on January 15, 2025, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, reviewed 294 applications and interviewed 175 inmates across correctional centres.

Its recommendations were based on factors such as old age, terminal illness, good conduct, and rehabilitation efforts.

The Council’s report concluded that:“Eighty-two inmates were recommended for clemency; two for pardon; 65 for reduction of prison terms; seven on death row for commutation to life imprisonment; and 15 ex-convicts — including the Ogoni 9 — for presidential pardon.”

President Tinubu’s gesture, coming amid national reforms in the justice sector, was described as a significant step toward promoting reconciliation, rehabilitation, and restorative justice in Nigeria.