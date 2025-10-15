Suicide: Reps move to ban hazardous pesticides

By Sola Ogundipe & Gift Odekina

LAGOS — Amid rising suicide rates and mounting public health threats, the House of Representatives has vowed to curb the use of Highly Hazardous Pesticides, HHPs, in agricultural production across the country to safeguard public health, food safety and the environment.

The House of Reps also urged the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to develop a resuscitation plan through its Industrial Inspectorate Department for moribund industries in the six geopolitical zones.

The move which followed adoption of a motion sponsored by Mr Clement Jimbo at yesterday’s plenary, noted that 70 per cent of suicides in Nigeria were linked to ingestion of toxic pesticides.

The development emerged as Vanguard’s 3rd Mental Health Summit, with the theme “Taming the Rising Tide of Suicide in Nigeria”, is set to hold tomorrow as a timely and urgent platform for national reflection and coordinated action against suicide.

At the forum, the Suicide Decriminalisation Bill currently before the National Assembly will come under focus.

Leading the debate on the floor of the House, Jimbo called for urgent regulatory intervention, citing data from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, which showed that over 50 per cent of registered pesticides in Nigeria fall under the HHP category, many of which were banned in other countries due to their toxicity.

Expressing grave concern, Jimbo said: “Concerned that 70 per cent of suicides in Nigeria involve ingestion of Highly Hazardous Pesticides HHPs, such as Diclorvous, DDVP, in Sniper.

“The indiscriminate importation, sale and use of these hazardous chemicals expose farmers, consumers, water sources, pollinators and the entire ecosystem to dangerous contamination, resulting in huge economic losses for Nigerian food exporters due to rejection at the ports of destination during inspection.

“Also concerned that reports indicate rising cases of pesticide poisoning, soil degradation, and food residue contamination due to unregulated use of Highly Hazardous Pesticides in Nigeria. Research shows that seven out of 13 common pesticide active ingredients in Nigeria are cancerous.

“In 2020, over 270 persons died in Oyo Obi Community of Benue State as a result of Endosulphan in the community’s river,” the motion read.

He added that indiscriminate importation and use of these chemicals had led to water and soil contamination, posing risks to farmers, consumers and the ecosystem.

“Reports indicate a growing number of pesticide poisoning cases and rejection of Nigerian food exports at international ports due to chemical residues.

“Research has shown that seven of the 13 commonly used pesticide ingredients in Nigeria are carcinogenic,’’ Jimbo said.

Speakers, panellists emerge for Vanguard’s 3rd Mental Health Summit

Meanwhile, scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, October 17, at the Civic Centre in Lagos, the Vanguard Summit convenes a powerful coalition of mental health professionals, survivors, advocates, policy-makers, and thought leaders to confront the suicide epidemic and explore sustainable solutions.

This convergence of legislative action and mental health advocacy signals a growing recognition that suicide prevention must be tackled from multiple fronts — policy, public education, environmental safety and community support.

In the lineup of speakers are mental health professionals, survivors, advocates, policy-makers, and thought leaders are set to offer insights, strategies, and stories that will challenge indifference and misconceptions, and inspire collective action as the nation copes with the emotional toll and societal impact of suicide.

The chairman of the transformative event is the Executive Director of the Nigeria Heart Foundation, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye — a seasoned physician and global health leader in Cardiovascular Health and Non-Communicable Diseases, skilled in cardiovascular epidemiology, advocacy, policy, communications, governance, capacity building and multi-sectoral partnerships.

The Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, representing Cross River South senatorial district, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, who is the special guest of honour, will give remarks about the Suicide Decriminalisation Bill currently before the National Assembly.

The Bill, which has passed 1st reading on the floor of the National Assembly, is a landmark legislative effort aimed at shifting the country’s approach to suicide from punishment to prevention and care.

The bill seeks to repeal colonial-era laws that criminalise attempted suicide under Sections 327 and 231 of Nigeria’s Criminal and Penal Codes, which currently impose up to one year jail term for survivors of suicide attempts.

Rather, the bill proposes a health-centered, rights-based framework that treats suicide as a public health issue, not a crime.

The keynote speaker at the Summit is a renowned Professor of Psychiatry, policy reformer, and Continental Representative for LifeLine International, Professor Taiwo Lateef Sheikh.

An academic leader at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a leading voice in African mental health advocacy, Sheikh has held top roles, including President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria and Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna.

He played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s mental health landscape, co-authoring the Mental Health Policies (2013 & 2023), the National Suicide Prevention Framework (2023), and the landmark National Mental Health Act (2021).

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, retd, will speak on the sub-theme: “Substance and Silence: Unmasking the Dual Crises of Addiction and Suicide”

Marwa, who is leading Nigeria’s toughest war on drugs with precision and passion, has transformed the NDLEA into a powerhouse, cracking down on cartels, expanding rehab programmes, and pushing for smarter drug policies.

His commitment towards the eradication of drug abuse and dependency to protect lives, restore hope, and make Nigeria safer is impeccable.

Also on the roll-call is Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control, NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, who will deliver a special presentation on “Building Trust: How strong regulation improves access to mental health treatment”.

Adeyeye, a Fulbright scholar and patent holder and globally renowned pharmaceutical scientist with over three decades in drug development and regulatory science, is a fierce advocate for safe medicines and vulnerable communities.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, a bold reformer and grassroots champion driving youth-focused change under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration is the Founder of the RAK Development Foundation, through which he blends global insight with local impact, empowering young Lagosians through education, mental health advocacy, and inclusive development.

His presentation is entitled: “How Lagos State is engaging the youth for community upliftment”

Leading the panelists’ session is Dr. Veronica Oluyemisi Nyamali, a distinguished Consultant Psychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, where she leads the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Unit, and mentors future psychiatric specialists.

Dr. Nyamali. holds international certification in addiction care and serves as Faculty Secretary for Psychiatry.

She coordinated Lagos State’s psycho-social response during COVID-19 and remains a passionate advocate for suicide prevention and mental health reform.

The Director/Head of the Medical Social Services Department, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, and Training Coordinator for the Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative, SURPIN, Ms. Titi Tade, will deliver a thought-provoking presentation, titled “How are You?”

A seasoned medical social worker and suicide prevention advocate with over 25 years of experience, Tade, as Director at LUTH and Training Coordinator for SURPIN, champions person-centred care across mental health, HIV/AIDS, paediatrics, and reproductive health.

A lecturer at the University of Lagos and Coordinator of Partnership for Life, she’s a driving force behind compassionate, integrated healthcare in Nigeria.

The President of the Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria, and Professor at the University of Jos, Prof. Taiwo Obindo’s presentation, is titled “Strengthening Nigeria’s Mental Health Act: From Policy to Implementation”, will elicit engagement. A leading figure in community and consultation-liaison psychiatry.

Obindo has authored over 50 peer-reviewed publications and pioneered research on the mind-skin connection, he continues to shape psychiatric training and policy across West Africa.

“Mental Health in the face of economic hardship, insecurity and climate change” is the presentation topic of the Programme Associate, Nigeria Mental Health Association, Ms Deborah Omage.

A rising force in Nigeria’s mental health landscape, Omage drives national initiatives that blend policy, advocacy, and communications, most notably co-leading the launch of Nigeria’s first Mental Health & Rehabilitation Centers Directory.

With a passion for equity and systems change, she harnesses story-telling to challenge stigma and push for lasting reform.

To shed light on the significance of mental health in HIV treatment, control, and prevention, the Director of Research & Consultant Paediatrician at the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Dr. Nkiruka Agatha David, will speak on: “Living positively: Mental health as a key to HIV treatment adherence and quality of life”.

An experienced paediatrician, Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College, trained at St George’s Hospital, London, David is focused on adolescent health, infectious diseases, and child nutrition and committed to well-being of young people living with HIV.

The Chief Consultant Psychiatrist and Medical Director, Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, will speak on: “Managing attempted suicide: Lessons from the Yaba Neuro Psychiatric Hospital”.

A reputable psychologist and psychotherapist, Owoeye is Nigeria’s most senior consultant psychiatrist. He has pioneered psychiatric emergency care and leads General Adult Mental Services. He is an astute, published researcher, certified addiction professional, and a leading voice in mental health advocacy.

Nigeria’s oldest and longest serving health journalist, and Media Consultant to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Mr Sam Eferaro, will contribute as a panelist to the discourse by examining the role of Nigerian journalists in the coverage of mental health issues.

Eferaro, who was Vanguard’s first Health Editor, has over four decades in health journalism, pioneering health reporting across print, radio, and television, producing acclaimed programmes such as Staying Alive and Tamako Mai Asma.

He publishes Nigeria Health Online and Africa Health Times, and remains a respected voice in public health communication.