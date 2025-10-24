Shettima, envoys, Galadima condole Jack-Rich over uncle’s death

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima, paid a condolence visit to Mr. Tein Jack-Rich, President of Belemaoil Group, over the death of his uncle, Dr. Harrison Tiger.

Shettima described the late Dr. Tiger as a man whose memory would be fondly remembered, while extolling Jack-Rich’s humanitarian spirit and contributions to national unity.

The Vice President said: “I’m here to commiserate about the sad demise of his man. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Jack-Rich is my friend. He is someone who is devoted to serve humanity. He has drilled boreholes in far-flung places. He’s a bridge builder that deserves to be celebrated.”

Jack-Rich, who expressed his deep appreciation to the Vice President for finding time to visit despite his busy schedule, thanked him, saying the gesture was a mark of true friendship and leadership.

He said the visit was not only a personal encouragement but also a reflection of the unity and compassion that bind Nigerians across political and social lines.

“He’s a good man. Very elated and I want to use this window to thank Mr. President for sending the Vice President to come and condole the family on account of the demise of my uncle, who was like a father.

“I just want to thank them, thanking the ambassadors for coming, thanking all the well-meaning Nigerians, thanking my former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Kwakwanso and other great Nigerians and lovers of peace and lovers of the good of this country,” he said.

In his remark, NNPP chieftain, Alhaji Buba Galadima, said the passing of Jack-Rich’s uncle was a loss that touched many beyond the family circle, describing it as a moment of shared grief.

“We are here to condole our friend, Tein Jack-Rich, who lost his uncle some few months ago. It’s a great loss not only to him but to all his friends, associates and admirers, so we are here to sympathize with him,” Galadima said.

The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Michael Freeman, expressed his condolences and paid tribute to the late Dr. Tiger, describing him as a great patriot.

“I came to express my condolences to Jack-Rich on the passing of his dear brother who was a great patriot, a great man of Nigeria.

“We spoke about different opportunities and possibilities and I came to appreciate Mr. Rich himself and his work. I wish him and all of Nigeria prosperity and happiness in the days ahead,” Freeman said.

Similarly, Moroccan Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Moha Tagma, said his visit was to express solidarity and friendship with Jack-Rich during his moment of grief.

“In this moment, it’s very important for us as brothers and friends to express our solidarity.

“I am here to present my condolences to His Excellency and to tell him that it’s life, but we are beside him,” Tagma said.

The visits were marked by prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Dr. Tiger and for strength for the bereaved family