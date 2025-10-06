Retired Air Vice Marshal dies midair on London–Abuja flight

British Airways

An Abuja-bound British Airways flight was on Sunday diverted to Barcelona, Spain, following the death onboard of a retired Air Vice Marshal from Anambra State (name withheld).

The aircraft, which departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 5, was scheduled to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by 5:00 yesterday.

The incident caused distress among passengers, with confusion onboard reportedly triggering a second medical emergency involving a pregnant woman.

Her condition could not be immediately confirmed at press time.

British Airways, in a message to passengers, apologised for the disruption and assured them of support.

“Passengers are advised to expect an email with more information and can reach out to the airline’s Live Chat feature for support.

”British Airways acknowledges the inconvenience and thanks passengers for their patience and understanding,” the airline stated.

The airline also confirmed that a replacement aircraft would continue the journey to Abuja

Initially scheduled to depart Barcelona at 2:00 p.m. local time and arrive in Abuja at 7:00 p.m., the departure was later adjusted to 2:50 p.m., with arrival expected around 5:45 p.m. Nigerian time.

