Police arrest man for selling 5-day-old baby for N1.5m in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man, Mr. Chukwuma Onwe, a native of Nwezenyi Igbeagu in Izzi Local Government Area, for allegedly selling his five-day-old baby boy for N1.5 million.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, who confirmed the arrest, said the baby was recovered from the buyer, Mrs. Chinyere Ugochukwu.

According to SP Ukandu, both the father and the buyer were apprehended at the Azugwu area of Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

“Mr. Chukwuma Onwe, a native of Nwezenyi-Igbeagu community in Izzi LGA, sold his five-day-old son for N1.5 million to Mrs. Chinyere Ugochukwu. He has been arrested and is currently in our custody,” the PPRO stated.

Ukandu explained that Onwe had taken the baby from his wife, Mrs. Philomena Iroko, under the pretext of seeking medical treatment, only to sell the child.

“He deceived his wife by claiming he had handed the baby over to his sister for care,” Ukandu added.

The police spokesperson noted that investigations are still ongoing, but confirmed that the baby has since been reunited with his biological mother.