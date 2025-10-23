PDP BoT dismisses Anyanwu’s forgery allegation as baseless

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed as baseless and misleading the allegation by the Party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, that his signature was forged on a letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding preparations for the 2025 Elective National Convention.

In a statement signed by the BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, the Party’s highest advisory body described Senator Anyanwu’s claim as “reprehensible” and inconsistent with available records.

According to the BoT, the letter in question was jointly signed by the PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, and Senator Anyanwu on August 25, 2025, during the Party’s 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was attended by governors, NEC members, and other Party leaders who witnessed the process.

“It is on record that the said INEC notification letter was jointly signed by the National Chairman and the National Secretary during the 102nd NEC meeting of the PDP,” Senator Wabara said.

The BoT further noted that following the NEC meeting, Senator Anyanwu was inaugurated as Secretary of the Contact and Mobilisation Sub-Committee for the 2025 National Convention. In that capacity, he co-signed several official correspondences with Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, who chairs the sub-committee.

“Senator Anyanwu, in his capacity as Sub-Committee Secretary, personally signed and transmitted a letter seeking financial approval for the inaugural meeting of the sub-committee,” Wabara added.

These verifiable records, the BoT said, contradict Senator Anyanwu’s forgery claim and amount to an attempt to cast aspersions on the integrity of the Party’s leadership.

Reaffirming its confidence in the PDP’s internal processes, the BoT assured members that preparations for the 2025 Elective National Convention—scheduled to hold from November 15 to 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State—remain on track.

“The PDP remains cohesive, resolute, and unwavering in its commitment to democratic values, transparency, and internal unity,” Senator Wabara said, urging members and supporters to disregard the unfounded claims and remain focused on strengthening the Party ahead of the convention.