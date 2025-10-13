Nnamchi emerges vice President of National Youth Council of Nigeria

…Says it’s time for youths to take active role in nation-Building

By Chinedu Adonu

Comrade Egbo Nnamchi, a 27-year-old business analytics expert from Enugu State, has been elected Vice President (South) of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

Nnamchi, who hails from Amaechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area, secured the position during the council’s recent national elections held in Abuja. He is a graduate of Computer Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Speaking to journalists upon his return to Enugu, Nnamchi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, describing his election as a call for Nigerian youths to step into leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

“This is the time for youths to take active part in the country’s management. This position gives me the platform to work with young people nationwide, promote innovative initiatives, and push for their active involvement in decision-making,” he said.

“My experience will help build unity and create opportunities for young people to thrive. I see this as a chance to serve, inspire, and ensure that their voices are heard.”

Nnamchi emphasized that youth inclusion in policymaking will be a top priority during his tenure. He called for a shift from mere discussions about youth empowerment to actual representation in decision-making spaces.

“We need to move from just talking about youth empowerment to actually giving young people a seat at the table where critical decisions are made,” he added.

The Chairman of the NYCN Enugu State Chapter, Comrade Chukwuebuka Bartholomew Okoh, congratulated Nnamchi on his election, describing him as a visionary leader whose dedication continues to inspire young people.

“Comrade Nnamchi’s election is not just a personal victory but a victory for the youths of Enugu State. He represents hope for many young people who aspire to contribute meaningfully to national development. His leadership reflects vision, courage, and dedication to service.”

Other leaders of the NYCN in Enugu also expressed confidence in Nnamchi’s ability to bring innovation and practical solutions to the council. They pledged their full support, noting that his emergence signals a new era of creativity, inclusion, and stronger representation for Enugu youth at the national level.