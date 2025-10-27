NECO expands global footprint, opens first exam centre in UK

By Joseph Erunke

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has established a new examination centre in London, United Kingdom, marking a major step in its global expansion drive and commitment to educational inclusivity for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Unveiling the centre during the “Education Matters Conference UK 2025” in London, the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, described the new Senior School Certificate Examination,SSCE Centre,set up in partnership with Barnfield Education Ltd (BEP Education),as a strategic move to extend access to credible Nigerian examinations beyond the country’s borders.

Prof. Wushishi, in a statement issued by the Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, NECO, Azeez Sani, yesterday, said: “The initiative aims to provide opportunities for Nigerian students and adult learners in the UK who, for various reasons, have been unable to complete secondary education or obtain equivalent qualifications.

“Our objective is to provide credible and accessible examination opportunities for Nigerians residing abroad in line, with the federal government’s education policy on inclusivity and global engagement.”

Highlighting NECO’s ongoing reforms, Wushishi reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to full migration to Computer-Based Examinations ,CBE, describing it as “the single most critical strategic objective for NECO’s future and its standing as a world-class assessment body.”

He disclosed that NECO examinations were now administered in seven countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with new centres awaiting accreditation in Egypt and Burkina Faso.

According to him, the London centre will bring “far-reaching benefits” such as empowering the diaspora, strengthening national pride, enhancing global recognition and creating economic and social dividends.

Prof. Wushishi also noted that NECO certificates were recognised by several prestigious institutions in the United Kingdom, including Birmingham City University and Leeds Trinity University,as well as universities in the United States, Canada, India, China and Russia.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, lauded NECO for the initiative, noting that it aligned with the ministry’s vision to ensure no Nigerian child, at home or abroad, was left behind.

“The establishment of the NECO SSCE Centre in London is a crucial step in serving our diaspora community. The federal ministry of education sees the diaspora not just as a community to serve but as a resource to be empowered.

“Every Nigerian student deserves an education that enables him/her to compete and thrive globally,” the minister said.

He noted further that the accreditation of BEP Education marked the beginning of a broader strategy to expand NECO’s reach to other strategic global locations, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s education brand internationally.

Also speaking, Dr. John Ibanga, Director of Barnfield Education Ltd (BEP Education) and NECO’s UK partner, said the new centre provides a vital alternative for Nigerian students in the UK who face challenges within the British education system, particularly those unable to secure General Certificate of Secondary Education, GCSE qualifications.

“Many Nigerian children encounter barriers in the UK system that limit their educational progression. This new NECO SSCE Centre provides a recognised alternative pathway for both young learners and adults seeking academic or vocational advancement,” he explained.

Other speakers at the conference praised NECO for the initiative and pledged to mobilise the Nigerian community in the UK to support and patronise the new centre.

In a related development, the NECO delegation, led by Prof. Wushishi, paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in London to formally brief it on the establishment and accreditation of the examination centre.

Wushishi emphasised that the UK, being home to a large Nigerian population, represented a strategic location for expanding access to education for Nigerians abroad.

He assured that NECO would continue collaborating with Nigerian missions overseas to coordinate examination activities and public sensitisation efforts.

Responding on behalf of the High Commission, the Head of Political Affairs, Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, commended NECO for what he described as “a timely and commendable effort consistent with Nigeria’s policy on educational inclusivity and diaspora engagement,” Abu-Obe affirmed.

“The Mission will collaborate with NECO to advance Nigeria’s educational and developmental objectives in the United Kingdom,” Abu-Obe affirmed.