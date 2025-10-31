Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Four die as truck plunges into lagoon on Kara Bridge

…One killed in another Lagos building collapse

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was a tragic Thursday in Lagos as separate incidents claimed five lives — four in a multiple auto crash on Kara Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and one in a building collapse in Apapa.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the fatalities in both incidents.

Kara Bridge Accident

The early-morning crash occurred when five trucks collided in a multiple accident on Kara Bridge, at the Ogun-Lagos boundary.

The vehicles involved included a mini truck laden with cartons of biscuits, a heavy-duty long truck, a 40-foot containerized trailer, another truck carrying sardines, and a tow truck.

Preliminary reports attributed the crash to mechanical failure and reckless driving. One of the tractor heads reportedly detached and plunged into the lagoon, trapping the driver and his assistant.

The collision caused heavy traffic gridlock as the trucks blocked all outbound lanes, prompting diversions and crowd control by emergency teams.

“Unfortunately, four fatalities occurred — all adult males, including a police officer. Two died at the scene, while the others were confirmed dead at the hospital,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The bodies were recovered by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), while two of the trucks were towed to the OPIC yard for safekeeping.

Apapa Building Collapse

In a separate incident, one person died and eight others were rescued after a three-storey building under demolition collapsed at No. 28 Baale Alayabiagba Street, Alayabiagba community, Ajegunle, Apapa.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA’s response teams arrived at 11:09 a.m. following distress alerts and found the building completely collapsed, with several workers trapped.

“Eight adult males were rescued and treated by the Lagos State Ambulance Service before being taken to Ajeromi General Hospital,” he stated.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, though residents said the structure gave way during manual demolition.

Emergency responders at both scenes included LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASBCA, NEMA, the Nigeria Police, and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

The latest collapse comes just days after another two-storey building at 54, Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, Oyingbo, collapsed on Monday, killing one person and injuring several others.

Authorities said the building had been marked as distressed and residents warned to vacate before it finally gave way around 12:20 a.m. Fifteen people, including children, were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals.