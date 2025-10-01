Independence Day: 65 is worth celebrating – Peter Oboh

The former Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has congratulated Nigerian on the 65th independence anniversary today, October 1.

In his independence day message, Peter Oboh also congratulated, and sent his best wishes to President Bola Tinubu “for the great job he is doing”.

According to Peter Oboh, “My great country, Nigeria, is 65 years today October 1, 2025. It is a huge feat. Recall that many institutions and countries gave up on us, and predicted doom.

“However, we are still here. Standing against all odds. 65 is worthy of celebration.

“Also, the number one citizen and the Chief of the Arm Forces, President Bola Tinubu must be appreciated for his boldness since taking the helm. He is a big voice, who is making himslef heard.

“To be realistic, this country Nigerian has achieved a lot. The population has increased, yet we have more educated Nigerians than 66 years ago in the country.

“However, there are three issues that bother me so much about our great country. One, why is it that whenever we have a new elected leader in this great country, the currency, Naira must drop in value against the US dollars and the British Pounds?

“Two, why is it that the Nigerian electric power authority has become too expensive within few years, now close to 400% increase in the bills? It is so bad now that many Nigerians now sleep in darkness, because they cannot afford the bill. I think this one thing our good President, Mr Tinubu should look into.

“Three, the terrorists operations is more rampant now in the country than the old days. I still buy one of the sayings of one of Nigeria’s late tough leader General Sani Abacha, that any terrorist activity that last over 48 hours in Nigeria, there must be an insider involved.

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, I humbly plead with President Tinubu to look into these vital issues for the betterment of this great country Nigeria.”