2027: Shadow Minister Peter Agada, YPP presidential candidate

Dr. Peter Agada is a veteran architect, infrastructure policy strategist, and acoustic design specialist. Now he is eyeing the number one leadership seat of Nigeria. He is the presidential candidate of Young progressives party, YPP.

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Agada is the Principal of Cyrus Acoustics Sound C4i & Co. Limited, President of the Congress of Professionals, and currently serves as the Shadow Minister of Infrastructure in the Big Tent Shadow Government.

Peter Agada is from Ogbadibo Local Government Area Benue State. Born November 17, 1971 in Enugu, he had his primary and secondary studies in Lagos and graduated from the University of Jos with Masters of Architecture. Now a PhD holder in same field, with specialty in Acoustics & C4isr + Electromagnetic Spectrum Management from Gulf American University.

He leads the team of Astute Nigerian Professionals in policy design and advocacy in a group called Congress of Professionals. Also, he is the CEO of Cyrus Acoustic Group which has handled and driven several large acoustics, lighting and HVAC projects with the reputation. It is now the leading acoustic firm globally, haven recently treated Dunamis Glory Dome 100,000-seater project tagged the world’s largest auditorium.

On the political scene, he was the immediate past Director of Finance of the Obedient Movement, the Minister of Infrastructure of the Prof Pat Utomi “Big Tent” and a major policy writer in the Obi-Datti Consumption-to-Production campaign platform of 2023.

Peter Agada was a labour chieftain and presidential aspirant, until recently when he joined the YPP and is now the presidential candidate of the party.

Vanguard News