Police arrest school guard over alleged assault

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Police in Cross River State have arrested a 22-year-old security guard attached to a nursery and primary school in Calabar over the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old pupil.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying the incident was reported by the school’s proprietress on September 28, 2026.

The suspect, identified as Bright Bassey Elijah, is currently in police custody.

According to the statement, the suspect was allegedly caught taking the child to an uncompleted building near the school, where the alleged assault reportedly occurred.

Eitokpah said preliminary investigation was ongoing, after which the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

“The Command is treating the matter with the seriousness it deserves, particularly given the age of the alleged victim,” the statement said.

It added that appropriate investigative and child-protection procedures would be followed in accordance with the law.

The command urged parents, guardians, school authorities and members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspected cases of child abuse or exploitation to the police.

It assured the public that the investigation would be conducted professionally and that due process would be observed.

The command also warned against sharing the identity, photographs or other identifying details of the child to protect her privacy and welfare.