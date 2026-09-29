Yuletide: Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents on security

Meets security chiefs ahead of Tinubu’s visit

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents and visitors that his administration will continue to strengthen security across the state, particularly ahead of the Yuletide season.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Tuesday when he met with security chiefs at the State House, Marina, ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Lagos.

“We will not relent on our efforts to ensure that criminals don’t find a place for their evil activities in our state,” the governor said.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the governor was briefed at the meeting on security activities and plans to further strengthen security ahead of the President’s visit and end-of-year activities.

Omotoso said particular attention would be paid to the annual Detty December celebrations, which usually attract large numbers of visitors to the state.

He said Lagos was also expecting an influx of visitors during the Yuletide, alongside various religious, cultural and political activities.

“Lagos will host President Tinubu, as from today. Several activities are being lined up for the Yuletide, when an influx of visitors is expected. Besides, various religious and cultural activities,” Omotoso said.

He added that political activities were also picking up following the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that campaigns could begin.

Those at the security meeting included the Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai; Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja, Brig.-Gen. A.O. Owolabi; Commander, NNS Beecroft, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu; Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore M.A. Imam; and Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayodele Ogunsan.

Also present were the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde; Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Hundeyin; and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Lawal Pedro.