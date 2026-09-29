Kaduna suspends 66th independence day celebration

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday announced the suspension of activities for the 66th Independence Day celebration, earlier scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.

The suspension takes immediate effect from Monday, Sept. 28, according to a public announcement issued by the state government.

The announcement is contained in a statement signed by Ahmed Maiyaki, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Kaduna State.

Maiyaki said the state government regretted any inconvenience the decision might cause the general public and other stakeholders.

He, however, appreciated the cooperation, understanding and support of residents and all stakeholders regarding the suspension of the celebration.

The government had earlier scheduled activities to commemorate Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary in Kaduna on Oct. 1.