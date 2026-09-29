Hardship: Public servants issue Oct 2nd strike notice

…Insist on Sept. 30 ultimatum over high fuel price, wage award

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Public servants under the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) have reaffirmed their September 30, 2026, ultimatum to the Federal Government over the rising cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), the demand for a wage award and the commencement of negotiations for a new National Minimum Wage.

The JNPSNC, made up of eight public sector unions, yesterday issued a three-day warning strike notice to the Federal Government, beginning October 2, should the government fail to slash the price of petrol to N500 per litre, announce a wage award and introduce other measures to cushion the crushing hardship in the country.

Members of the JNPSNC include the Nigerian Civil Service Union (NCSU); Medical and Health Workers Union (M&HWU); Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN); and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

Others are the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees (AUPCTRE); Nigeria Union of Public Service, Reportorial, Secretarial, Data Processors and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW); National Union of Printing, Publishing and Paper Products Workers (NUPPPPROW); and National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAEE).

The council said it had mobilised public servants across the country for a three day warning strike if the Federal Government failed to address the issues raised in its letter to President Bola Tinubu before the deadline.

Recall that the JNPSNC had, on September 21, written to President Tinubu, demanding that the price of petrol be slashed to N500, the immediate announcement of a wage award and the beginning of negotiations for not less than N500,000 minimum wage from 2027, among others.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 29, 2926, leaders of the JNPSNC warned that should the issues of fuel pump prices and the wage award not be addressed by September 30, especially during the Independence anniversary speech by President Tinubu, public servants nationwide would commence a three-day warning strike beginning October 2, 2026.

The statement issued by the National Secretary of the JNPSNC and General Secretary of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Olowoyo Gbenga, said the September 30 deadline remained sacrosanct, stressing that the concerns of Nigerian workers could no longer be ignored.

According to him, “the three critical issues requiring urgent attention are as follows: reduction of fuel price to N500 per litre. The Federal Government should take urgent steps to bring down the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N500 per litre.

“This can be achieved through the provision of an intervention fund to address landing costs and support oil and gas operators.

“It is equally important for the Federal Government to ensure the sale of crude oil to the Dangote Refinery and operators of modular refineries at appropriate terms in order to facilitate increased domestic refining and help bring down the price of petroleum products.

“The current price of PMS, ranging from N1,450 to N2,000 and, in some locations outside major communities and cities, as high as N2,500 per litre, is unacceptable to Nigerian workers.

“The Council maintains that the economic hardship occasioned by the high cost of fuel is placing the survival of Nigerian workers, their dependants and the general populace under severe pressure, making it increasingly difficult for Nigerians to live normal and dignified lives.

Wage Award

“The Federal Government should urgently approve a wage award for Nigerian workers to cushion the effects of the prevailing harsh economic conditions being experienced by workers, their dependants, and vulnerable Nigerians.

“The Council believes that urgent action on this demand will further enable public servants to consolidate their loyalty, commitment and productivity within the public service ecosystem.

Minimum Wage Committee

“The Federal Government should urgently establish a tripartite committee to commence and facilitate negotiations for the new National Minimum Wage expected to become due in 2027.

“The Nigerian workers’ demand for the immediate constitution of the committee is informed by the need to avoid any administrative or procedural delay that could affect the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage once it is eventually negotiated and passed into law by the National Assembly.

Warning Strike

“Consequently, the Council states that failure by the Federal Government to take the necessary steps to address these issues on or before 30th September 2026 will leave Nigerian workers with no option but to commence a three-day warning strike, with effect from Friday, 2nd October 2026, to press home their demands.

“It is imperative to state clearly that the Independence Day address of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should adequately address these critical issues.

“Failure to address the concerns raised, according to the Council, will attract the displeasure of Nigerian workers and their dependants, as well as other vulnerable Nigerians who continue to bear the brunt of the prevailing economic hardship.”