Death of Adeda: Family pushes for autopsy

Civil servants divided over justice process as panel begins sitting

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA: The family of late Mr Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda, a Deputy Director in the Delta State Ministry of Secondary Education, on Tuesday intensified efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, with arrangements for an autopsy underway.

The development came as Adeda’s sister accompanied police investigators to locations linked to the chain of events preceding his death.

It also coincided with the commencement of the inaugural sitting of the administrative panel of inquiry constituted by the Delta State Government to investigate the matter, amid divergent views among civil servants over the handling of the case.

Giving an update, Oghenevwogaga Abeda, brother of the deceased, said the family was liaising with the police to facilitate an autopsy.

He said, “Definitely, arrangement for autopsy is already in place. The IPO on the matter is already asking that we get in contact with a pathologist. They will reach out, so maybe that will be done shortly.”

On the police investigation, Abeda said his sister, who initially reported the matter, returned to the police station on Tuesday and accompanied investigators to locations connected with the incidents.

He said, “What has happened, so far today, is my sister who complained of the matter is back to police today, and they are leaving the police station to go to the scenes of the chain of incidents.

“Then they will go to the mortuary to see the remains of my brother. So, that’s for the update.”

The family’s latest steps came as police continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Adeda’s death, with some suspects reportedly in custody and other persons being sought.

Civil servants divided

Meanwhile, civil servants who spoke on the matter on condition of anonymity expressed mixed views over the approach being adopted in seeking justice.

One of the workers urged patience, saying both the police investigation and the government’s administrative panel should be allowed to complete their assignments.

He said, “We are all human beings, and I know that nobody will like such an incident to happen to a relation. So far, I will say government has not done anything wrong. They need to set up a panel, and the police are also already on the matter.

“No matter the narrative or whatever, we still know that the police must come in, and they’ve already started their investigation. Everybody should give them that privilege to do their job.”

He added, “Government setting up a panel, I think we don’t expect anything less from the government. At least they’ve started by trying to douse tension, then setting up the panel, which to me is a bit comprehensive.

“What is expected now is that the committee members too, as human beings who will not want such a thing to happen to somebody very close to them, will do a very good job.

“So, for me, I will urge for patience. Let’s see how things come out, either from the police end, then from the government angle.”

Another civil servant, however, faulted organised labour’s handling of the matter, saying stronger action should have been taken.

He said, “I’m disappointed with the way Labour handled the issue. Labour seemed to have deviated — my personal opinion — from what they should ordinarily stand for: the welfare of members of the workforce.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. Today, it happened to Mr Unity. Tomorrow, who knows? So, we had expected that Labour would maintain its stand.”

He added, “This one now has to do with loss of life. We were expecting that the man should have been suspended in the first place while police is doing their investigation.

“So, from the Labour angle, most civil servants, or let me say personally, myself, I feel Labour betrayed the workforce, that they didn’t stand firm.”

Another worker said he believed the government was “not doing enough”, arguing that the circumstances demanded justice irrespective of any allegations that might have been made against the deceased.

He said, “For whatever faults that might have been pronounced against the late deputy director, there is need to treat people with some level of respect, whether big or small.

“The mighty must understand that they are mighty because there are smaller ones. If there are no smaller people, their might is not recognised. So, if that’s the case, there is need for justice to be actually fully applied in this regard.”

Questioning the composition of the administrative panel, he said, “The government seems not to be doing enough in this regard. Forming a committee, for what?

“A committee that will be subservient is most unacceptable. A committee of civil servants whose promotion and whose days in office are to be determined by the same government is not going to give the very best of verdicts, if you ask me.”

He added, “As it is, we don’t have anything but to watch and wait. Many people are already clamouring for justice. Let’s watch and see how it is done. We pray that justice will actually have its course in this concern.”

Meanwhile, the administrative panel of inquiry commenced its inaugural sitting on Monday in Asaba and is expected to submit its report within two weeks.

The session was presided over by the Chairman of the panel, Dr (Mrs) Charity Babigha-Ehimen, alongside other members of the committee.

The commencement of the panel’s proceedings came as police investigations continued, while the family pursued an autopsy and further efforts to reconstruct the events surrounding Adeda’s death.