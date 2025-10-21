Harrysong, Brainjotter, Sabinus, Sarkin Dariya, others billed for ‘Leave Comedy for Shortcut’ show

By Nnasom David

The upcoming comedy show, “Leave Comedy for Shortcut”, the 7th edition being spearheaded by one of the finest entertainers in Nigeria is gathering a fresh wave of momentum with the quality of artistes that have signed up to perform at the event.

They include, Harrysong, Brainjotter, Sabinus, Sarkin Dariya, Pencil, MC Bob, Josh2Funny, Funny Razaq, Ogbuefi and numerous others.

The arrowhead of this comedy show, Shortcut is known for his unique storytelling, massive stage energy, and ability to connect effortlessly with audiences, while dovetailing with ease from one story to another.

“The 7th Wave” edition is expected to feature top comedy acts, music, skits, celebrity appearances, and surprise performances that will keep the crowd entertained all through the moment.

Happening on Saturday, November 22, this comedy concert will take place at the iconic Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The show kicks off at 6PM prompt.

Organisers have promised that this edition like others will record rib-cracking moments, energetic performances, and an unforgettable evening of entertainment

Leading supporters like Arik Air, Transcorp Hilton, A.M by Africa Magic, and Akins Corporate Services Ltd are giving a new vigour to the show.

Abuja residents are urged to come in their large numbers to enjoy premium quality and exciting event atmosphere suitable for family, friends, corporate guests, and comedy lovers.