Gridlock: Ogun Assembly invites Commissioner, contractor over Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

Ogun State House of Assembly

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has invited the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, alongside officials of Craneburg Construction Company, to appear before it next Tuesday.

The invitation follows persistent gridlock along the Lagos–Abeokuta road caused by ongoing reconstruction of the road.

The Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide, issued the invitation following the presentation of a former Speaker Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo and the Majority Leader Yusuf Sherrif, who raised the issue of growing traffic gridlock causing unnecessary delay of valuable time along the axis.

The duo decried the rapid deterioration of some sections of the road shortly after repairs, noting that the situation had worsened traffic situation beyond the control of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

The Assembly had requested that both the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure and the contractor handling the project, Craneburg Construction, appear before the House on Tuesday 28th of October, by 2.00 pm prompt, for an interface on the matter.

Motorists and commuters have continued to face severe delays, especially around the Toll Gate and Papalanto–Ewekoro axis.

The Assembly said the session would seek solutions to the traffic situation.

In another development, the Assembly has passed a resolution seeking an urgent need for the resuscitation and establishment of functional sick bays in all public primary and secondary schools in the State.

The passage of the resolution sponsored by Hon. Damilola Soneye followed the adoption of the debate through a motion moved by Soneye, seconded by the Majority Leader Yusuf Sherrif and supported by the other lawmakers.

Earlier, while opening debate on the resolution, the Sponsor, Hon. Soneye, said that the establishment of the sick bays would help deliver first aid and address medical emergencies in schools, as well as assist in early diagnosis and prevent avoidable health risks among school students.

Corroborating the sponsor, lawmakers including Honourable Olakunle Sobukanla, Yusuf Amosun, Babatunde Tella, Damilare Bello, Waliu Owode, Oluseun Adesanya and Lukman Adeleye, emphasised that such facilities should be manned by qualified health professionals.

The House further urged the Ministries of Health and Education, Science and Technology to collaborate in developing a standardised school health policy framework by employing the graduates of the State Polytechnic of Health Technology, Ilese, to man the school bays, while encouraging private schools to establish first-aid units and health clinics.