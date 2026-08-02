Osun election: No politician needs bloodshed to win poll, says Afenifere chieftain

Chief Deji Wellington, Lagos State Chairman of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has urged politicians in Osun to shun violence, saying no political office is worth the loss of human lives.

Wellington made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday while commenting on the rising political tension ahead of the Aug. 15 Osun governorship election.

According to him, elections are temporary, but lives lost during political violence cannot be restored.

“No politician needs bloodshed to win an election.

“Elections will come and go, but lives lost cannot be restored,” Wellington said.

The Afenifere chairman appealed to politicians, regardless of party affiliation, to embrace peaceful campaigns and avoid actions capable of disrupting public order.

“I urge politicians to reject violence completely,” he added.

Wellington also appealed to the police to remain neutral and discharge their constitutional responsibility without bias.

“I also appeal to the police to remain neutral and perform their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“Once security agencies are perceived as taking sides, the situation becomes worse,” he said.

He maintained that democracy provides constitutional means for citizens to choose or change their leaders through the ballot.

“My appeal is simple: let everyone campaign peacefully. If you want change, go to the polls with your Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and vote.

“Governments should be changed through the ballot, not through violence or the use of weapons,” Wellington said.

The Afenifere leaders, who applauded President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to democracy, expressed confidence he would do everything possible to ensure a hitch-free election in the state.

“He is the father of the nation. I believe he has directed the security agencies to carry out their duties professionally. I believe the President wants peace.

“I expect the police and other security agencies to discharge their responsibilities fairly and ensure that the election is peaceful,” Wellington added.

NAN reports that the political situation in Osun has become tense with pockets of violence and killing in the state, ahead of the August 15 gubernatorial election.