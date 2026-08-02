2027: Vote your conscience, elect credible leaders, Doherty urges Lagos voters

Mr Funsho Doherty, the governorship candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election, has urged eligible voters to vote according to their conscience and elect credible candidates capable of transforming the state.

Doherty made the appeal on Sunday at the 40th Anniversary celebration of St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church, Surulere, Lagos, with the theme: “Strong, Courageous and Committed.”

He said that the 2027 general election presented Lagos residents with another opportunity to redefine the state’s future through informed and responsible voting.

“The future of Lagos rests in the hands of its people.

“I urge every eligible voter to look beyond temporary inducements and cast their votes for candidates with integrity, competence and genuine commitment to public service,” he said.

Doherty said that Lagosians should not be swayed by immediate personal gains but should consider the long-term development of the state when making electoral decisions.

“For over 25 years, one political party has governed Lagos State.

“Democracy thrives on healthy competition, accountability and the opportunity for alternative ideas to flourish.

“It is time for Lagosians to evaluate all available options in the interest of the state,” he said.

The NDC governorship candidate also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that every legitimate vote counted, adding that transparent elections remained the bedrock of democracy.

“The credibility of any election depends on the integrity of the electoral process.

“Nigerians deserve elections where every vote counts and the will of the people is respected without compromise,” he said.

Doherty pledged that an NDC-led administration would prioritise the welfare of residents through improved infrastructure, affordable healthcare, quality education and sustainable economic policies aimed at raising living standards.

“Our administration will reposition Lagos to an enviable height by investing in people-oriented programmes, creating economic opportunities and restoring public confidence in governance.

“Lagos has the capacity to become a model megacity that works for everyone,” he said.

He further promised to modernise the state’s healthcare system, improve public transportation, strengthen security, support small and medium-scale enterprises and expand youth empowerment initiatives.

“Healthcare, education, transportation and job creation will receive urgent attention under our administration.

“We shall build institutions that serve the people efficiently and improve the quality of life across every community in Lagos,” he added.

Also speaking, the Vicar and Archdeacon of St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church, Surulere, the Rev. Chidi Ukachukwu, urged political office seekers and Nigerians to embrace integrity, courage and selfless service in leadership.

“The theme of this anniversary reminds us that true leadership is founded on courage, commitment and unwavering faith in God.

“Our leaders must place the interests of the people above personal ambitions,” he said.

Ukachukwu called on Christians to continue praying for Nigeria and to participate actively in nation-building by promoting peace, justice and unity before, during and after the 2027 general election.

“The Church has a responsibility to pray for the nation and encourage citizens to discharge their civic responsibilities peacefully.

“Elections should unite us rather than divide us,” he said.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to remain hopeful despite prevailing socio-economic challenges.

He said that collective efforts, responsible leadership and God’s guidance would bring lasting progress to the country.

“With faith, accountability and sincere leadership, Nigeria can overcome its challenges.

“Every citizen has a role to play in building a peaceful, prosperous and united nation,” he added.