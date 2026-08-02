Insecurity, not oil resumption, major concern in Ogoni — OLI

OIl spill

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — The Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI) has said insecurity, rather than the resumption of oil exploration, remains the major concern of the people of Ogoniland.

Leader of OLI, Dr. Fabeke Douglas, who stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, expressed concern that some Ogoni leaders were focusing on oil exploration while security challenges continued to threaten lives and livelihoods in the area.

Douglas alleged that efforts to draw the attention of stakeholders to the insecurity situation had been met with hostility, adding that criminal elements were exploiting the situation to the detriment of the people.

He accused local government authorities in the area of failing to adequately protect lives and property, claiming that communities were being attacked by criminals.

“It is deeply saddening that at a time when our people are facing serious security challenges, some are preoccupied with the pursuit of oil resumption, an issue that is not the most pressing concern of the Ogoni struggle at this moment,” he said.

Douglas alleged that communities were being overrun and that residents in some areas were afraid to access their farmlands due to security concerns.

He particularly raised concerns over the situation in Ban-Ogoi Special Unit, Tai Local Government Area, alleging that external actors had infiltrated the area and restricted residents’ access to their farmlands.

“I have raised this concern repeatedly, but unfortunately, I have been met with insults and attacks by individuals sponsored to silence the truth. What is more troubling is the silence of leadership in some quarters,” he said.

He called on the chairmen of Tai and Eleme Local Government Areas to take decisive action, warning that failure to address the situation could worsen insecurity in the areas.

Douglas urged Ogoni stakeholders to unite and develop a common strategy to tackle insecurity and promote development.

“I therefore call on all Ogoni stakeholders to come together, establish the facts, and issue a united statement on the security situation in our communities. If we speak with one voice, we will defeat those working against us,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the President of KAGOTE, Chief Lesi Maol, following what he described as a successful engagement on the security challenges, and expressed hope that it would lead to concrete action.